Canada

2 rescued from fall down embankment at conservation area in Dundas, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 9:02 am
A Hamilton fire and rescue vehicle. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire say two people were rescued from a fall near Tews Falls in Dundas Ontario Aug. 28, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A young woman is recovering from her injuries after a fall around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Tews falls in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Fire Department says the woman, in her 20s, was walking with a friend along a trail near Ofield and Harvest roads in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area when they both fell about 12 metres (40 feet) down an embankment.

Read more: Mayor says dangerous TikTok stunt at Niagara Falls a ‘bad idea’

“When crews arrived bystanders indicated that they reported two people had fallen from the path and required assistance,” a Hamilton Fire spokesperson said in an email.

Trending Stories

“Rescue crews entered the trail from Ofield Road South and Fallsview and located two people.”

The young woman was sent to hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.

Her friend was assessed and didn’t need to go to the hospital, according to Hamilton Paramedics.

