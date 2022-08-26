Menu

Canada

Mayor says dangerous TikTok stunt at Niagara Falls a ‘bad idea’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 5:59 pm
Niagara Parks Police say they are investigating a social media ‘selfie’ post showing an individual near a retaining wall brink at Horseshoe Falls. The park's authorities say such an act may result in a fine up to $10,000. View image in full screen
Niagara Parks Police say they are investigating a social media ‘selfie’ post showing an individual near a retaining wall brink at Horseshoe Falls. The park's authorities say such an act may result in a fine up to $10,000. Phantabae / TikTok

Niagara Parks Police Service say they’re investigating a ‘selfie’ social media post depicting an individual posing dangerously near the largest of three falls in the Ontario tourism destination.

The TikTok video was posted on Thursday by user “Phantabae” and shows a person making a number of position changes high above a retaining wall brink and rushing falls.

@phantabae

Professional Daredevil – DO NOT ATTEMPT🚫 #niagarafalls #niagarafalls2022 #stuntman #professionalstuntman #canada #viral #viral2022 #thisisnotatrend #notachallenge #stayingalive #livinginthemoment #daredevil #rawanduncut

♬ STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby) – DJ Khaled

“An investigation relating to the matter is underway,” the parks police said in a release.

“A conviction for engaging in a stunt contrary to Niagara Parks Act may result in a fine up to $10,000.”

Read more: Year-round weekend GO Train service from Toronto to Niagara Falls set to resume

Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati characterized the “stunt” as “a really bad idea.”

“That kind of stunting is exactly what we don’t need here in Niagara Falls,” Diodati said.

The mayor suggested the stunt is similar to a 2011 incident in which a young woman climbed over a railing with an umbrella, and was killed when a wind gust pulled her off and into the falls.

“So that kind of stuff sets a poor example for kids and they think it’s all about getting more views on social media,” remarked Diodati.

“It’s really unfortunate where that’s going on and that kind of stuff is not the kind of exposure that we’re looking for.”

So far there’s no indication when the video may have actually been shot.

Niagara Regional Police say they are aware of the post and are also involved in the probe.

Neither police service say charges or arrests have been made at this point.

