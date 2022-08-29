17-year-old facing charges following fatal crash near Goderich, Ont., OPP says

Huron County OPP have charged a 17-year-old driver after a July 30 collision in Goderich, Ont., that killed one and injured four people.
On July 30, OPP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Golf Course Road, just west of Lucknow Line.
Euan Muir, 18, from Goderich, died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Trending Stories
A 17-year-old driver from Central Huron has been charged with dangerous operation causing death.
The identity of the driver is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments