Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry to focus on recommendations in final phase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 6:40 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner vows to do better after N.S. shooting' RCMP commissioner vows to do better after N.S. shooting
WATCH: RCMP commissioner vows to do better after N.S. shooting

The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume today for its third and final phase of work.

The last stretch of the inquiry – known as the Mass Casualty Commission – will be focused on developing recommendations.

It will begin with a review of more than 2,000 recommendations from 71 reports brought forward by other inquiries and reviews in Canada related to the commission’s mandate.

Read more: N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023

Throughout September, the inquiry will hear from witnesses who have not yet provided testimony.

It will also gather suggestions from organizations, local residents and the general public on ways to make communities safer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner frustrated by ‘miscommunication’ after Nova Scotia mass shooting' RCMP commissioner frustrated by ‘miscommunication’ after Nova Scotia mass shooting
RCMP commissioner frustrated by ‘miscommunication’ after Nova Scotia mass shooting

Last week, retired commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP Lee Bergerman and Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the inquiry that the force requires more resources because policing costs continue to rise.

During her testimony, Bergerman noted the force has long complained of lacking the staff and equipment resources needed to adequately police the province.

The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the April 18-19, 2020, mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.

The report examining the killings of 22 people by a gunman driving a replica police car was originally expected on Nov. 1.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia RCMP tagnova scotia mass shooting tagMass Casualty Commission tagBrenda Lucki tagNova Scotia Mass Shooting Inquiry tagLee Bergerman tagN.S. Mass Casualty Commission tagN.S. shooting inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers