Canada

Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: Brenda Lucki vows to ‘change’ RCMP’s future following response to attack' Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: Brenda Lucki vows to ‘change’ RCMP’s future following response to attack
While testifying at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission on Wednesday, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki promised changes within the RCMP after intense scrutiny over its response to the largest mass shooting in Canadian history. “I can’t undo the past, but I surely can change the future,” Lucki said to Josh Bryson, one of the lawyers representing families of the victims. “You have my commitment.”

Nova Scotia’s justice minister is contradicting testimony by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.

Brad John told reporters today that the problems within the RCMP that are surfacing in testimony at the inquiry represent an “internal issue” in the force and do not involve the province.

Read more: Brenda Lucki vows ‘change’ after RCMP N.S. shooting response: ‘You have my commitment’ 

Johns says that any time the RCMP has come forward with concerns around resourcing, the province has “stepped up.”

This week, retired commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP Lee Bergerman and Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the inquiry that the force will require more resources because the costs of policing continue to rise.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP ‘dysfunctions,’ labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings

During her testimony, Bergerman noted that the force has long complained of not having enough staff or equipment to adequately police Nova Scotia.

She said there needs to be a conversation with the provincial government and the public about expectations for policing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
