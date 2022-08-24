Brenda Lucki vows ‘change’ after RCMP N.S. shooting response: ‘You have my commitment’ 

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is vowing to “change the future” within the RCMP after intense scrutiny over its response to the largest mass shooting in Canadian history.

She made the promise while testifying at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission, an independent public inquiry tasked with providing recommendations after a gunman, driving a replica police car, killed 22 people in a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.

“I can’t undo the past, but I surely can change the future,” Lucki told one of the lawyers representing families of the victims.

“You have my commitment.”

Lucki’s comment was in response to questions from Josh Bryson, the lawyer representing the family of Portapique victims Peter and Joy Bond, about what the RCMP intends to implement to avoid repeating the mistakes that brought them under fire during the 2020 mass shooting — including a failure to secure the crime scene for 18 hours and 45 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP commissioner testified before the commission Wednesday for the second day in a row, where she’s faced questions about the RCMP’s controversial response to the mass casualty.

The Nova Scotia RCMP has come under fire for a number of decisions made during the shooting, including failing to immediately specify that there was an active shooter when the force warned residents in Portapique in a tweet that they had received a “firearms complaint” and people should stay inside.

Despite a series of 911 calls and eyewitness accounts that night, the RCMP also failed to inform the public that the perpetrator was driving a replica police cruiser until the following day.

1:35 ‘Negative’ media following Nova Scotia mass shooting impacted RCMP morale: Lucki ‘Negative’ media following Nova Scotia mass shooting impacted RCMP morale: Lucki

Members of the N.S. RCMP have also criticized Lucki, alleging that she pressured them to release firearms information in the wake of the shooting — and that the push was politically motivated due to looming Liberal firearm legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Lucki and then-public safety minister Bill Blair have denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Lucki pledged on Wednesday not to wait until the conclusion of the inquiry to begin implementing institutional changes within the RCMP.

“I have people that are going to take notes of my testimony. When I say you have my commitment, I know they’re writing this down. They’re going to be tasking it,” she told Bryson.

“It’s fine for something to happen, maybe once, but when it starts repeating itself, there’s something fundamentally wrong.”

When pressed for details about what concrete changes are already in the process of being made on issues like training, Lucki said they are “not yet” implemented.

“I’m a big believer that the things you measure get done,” she said, adding that the feedback and implementation will be “tracked.”

One of the ideas Lucki floated was having an analyst available during major incidents where lots of information — some of it conflicting — is flowing in.

“How do you deal with massive amounts of information? Usually, in an event, there’s not multiple crime scenes,” Lucki explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t imagine how they would deal with … all of this information coming in. Even telecoms would be segregated.”

She said analysts “are trained to deal with massive amounts of information and work through it.”

Lucki’s testimony before the committee is scheduled to continue until 3:30 p.m. ET.