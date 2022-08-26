Menu

Canada

N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner vows to do better after N.S. shooting' RCMP commissioner vows to do better after N.S. shooting
RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki took the witness stand in the Nova Scotia mass killing inquiry for her second day of testimony. The force’s top boss said when 22 people lost their lives in 2020, people lost trust in the RCMP – but she vows to do better and apologized for not meeting people’s expectations. Callum Smith reports.

The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.

The report examining the April 18-19, 2020, killings of 22 people by a gunman driving a replica police car was originally expected on Nov. 1.

The inquiry — known as the Mass Casualty Commission — says the provincial and federal governments have approved the extension to allow more time for the report to be prepared, adding that the new deadline will not result in increased costs.

Read more: Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding

According to figures released on May 20, the public inquiry had cost $25.6 million by March 31 since its formation in October 2020.

Next week, the inquiry begins its third and final phase, which will focus on developing recommendations.

Throughout September, the inquiry will hear from witnesses who have not yet provided testimony.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP ‘dysfunctions,’ labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings

The inquiry says the three commissioners and their staff require more time to write the final report because of the large volume of material and delays caused by COVID-19.

It also says “many of the tens of thousands of documents received through disclosure were disorganized, without clear labelling and received on a rolling basis.”

“We have said that we want to ensure this process is thorough and the report and its recommendations are beneficial to all Canadians and will help to improve community safety across our country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
