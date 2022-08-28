2 men charged with attempted murder, robbery after Toronto waterfront stabbing: police

Police have arrested two men following a stabbing on Toronto’s waterfront earlier this month that left one person in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queens Quay West and Bathurst Street at around 3:11 a.m. on Aug. 19 for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a victim was stabbed by two men and remains in life-threatening condition.
Kane Underhill, a 28-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon, police said.
Mwanza Mutombo, 35, was also arrested and faces the same charges.
Both men appeared in court on Saturday.
