Crime

2 men charged with attempted murder, robbery after Toronto waterfront stabbing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 10:04 am
Police are seen blocking a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard after a stabbing. View image in full screen
Police are seen blocking a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard after a stabbing. Global News

Police have arrested two men following a stabbing on Toronto’s waterfront earlier this month that left one person in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queens Quay West and Bathurst Street at around 3:11 a.m. on Aug. 19 for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a victim was stabbed by two men and remains in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after Toronto stabbing

Kane Underhill, a 28-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon, police said.

Mwanza Mutombo, 35, was also arrested and faces the same charges.

Both men appeared in court on Saturday.

