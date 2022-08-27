Menu

Environment

B.C. weather: Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii now at Drought Level 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 6:34 pm
A map showing drought levels across British Columbia on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A map showing drought levels across British Columbia on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Province of B.C.

Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii have joined an Okanagan river in being the only areas in B.C. listed at Drought Level 3.

On Saturday, the ministry of forests said ongoing hot and dry conditions along the west coast prompted the increase.

Under Drought Level 3, the province says adverse impacts are possible. The highest drought level is 5.

Read more: Dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago revealed after severe drought in Texas

Most of the province is at Drought Level 1, though the Kettle River in the Okanagan is at Drought Level 3. Meanwhile, six areas are at Drought Level 2, including the Lower Mainland Basin, Central Coast and Sunshine Coast.

“The high temperatures, consistent sunshine and lack of recent rain have increased water temperatures in numerous Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii streams,” said the ministry.

“Warmer water temperatures and the lack of precipitation may affect late summer fish-rearing conditions in streams and can affect the timing of salmon spawning migration.”

Waters run dry as widespread droughts plague Northern Hemisphere

The ministry says there have been reports of fish mortalities and strandings within the past month following heat warnings.

Trending Stories

It also said angling closures due to high temperatures are in place for most eastern Vancouver Island streams, and that they’ll remain in place until Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Fish strandings or mortalities can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Flash floods hit drought-stricken southwestern U.S. after months of scorching heat

Further, the ministry is asking residents under Drought Level 3 to reduce their water use wherever possible and to observe all watering restrictions.

The ministry noted that “if conservation measures do not achieve sufficient results and drought conditions worsen, regulatory action may be taken under the Water Sustainability Act, such as temporary protection orders issued to water licensees to avoid significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems.”

More information about B.C.’s drought system can be found online.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 25
