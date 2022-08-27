Elks host Redblacks, looking to sweep their home-and-home set

Of the hundreds upon hundreds of franchise records owned by the Edmonton Elks, there’s one record they would rather leave behind. The Elks are on a 12-game home losing streak dating back to October of 2019.

On Saturday, the Elks will look to end the streak and earn their first win of the season on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium when they host the Ottawa Redblacks.

A win by the Elks would mean a sweep of their home-and-home set with the Redblacks after winning 30-12 in Ottawa last Friday.

A win would also give the Elks their first winning streak of the season and would keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive heading into the Labour Day series with the Calgary Stampeders.

Every win now is crucial for the Elks who, with a 3-7 record, trail the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) by six points for fourth place in the West, which is the crossover spot in the Eastern Division.

The Elks erased a 12-3 deficit in the second quarter and out-scored the Redblacks by a margin of 27-0 thanks to a dominant second half. The Elks held the ball for 22:29, produced 16 first downs, and scored touchdowns on three straight possessions. The Elks enjoyed their largest margin of victory (18 points) dating back to their previous 36 games.

Receiver Kenny Lawler and quarterback Taylor Cornelius are enjoying some good chemistry between the two. In Lawler’s last five games, he’s recorded 27 catches for 411 yards and has scored four touchdowns. Cornelius is averaging 220 passing yards per game and has a 2-3 record this season.

Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna has been very strong since returning off the six-game injured list with a shoulder injury. Over his last three games, Cerensna has recorded 15 defensive plays which includes a team-leading four quarterback sacks.

David Beard returns to the lineup after missing last week’s game in COVID protocol, he returns to his familiar centre position along the offensive line.

The news isn’t as good for fellow offensive lineman Tony Washington who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a neck injury. Martez Ivey will slide over from right tackle to left tackle.

Rookie Andrew Garnett will make his pro debut starting at right tackle, Garnett is a product of Towson University.

Receiver Manny Arceneaux has been placed on the six-game injured list with a high-ankle sprain suffered in last week’s game in Ottawa. Arceneaux is the Elks second leading receiver with 456 yards and has scored one touchdown.

Canadian linebackers Jordan Reaves and Jeremie Dominique will come on the roster as will American receiver Christian Saulsberry who will share return duties with Dillon Mitchell. Saulsberry was signed earlier this week after being a cut in training camp, he recorded 172 kick-off return yards in two pre-season games.

Coming off the roster is Canadian defensive lineman J-Min Pelley who will be a healthy scratch. Canadian linebacker Jamie Harry and Canadian defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon have both been placed on the team’s practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Ante Milanovich-Litre (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, David Beard Mark Korte, Andrew Garnett

Receivers: Derel Walker, Kenny Lawler, Dillon Mitchell, Kai Locksley, Chris Osei-Kusi

Defence

Defensive line: Thomas Cositgan, Makana Henry, Jake Ceresna, Matt Thomas

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Enock Makanzo

Defensive backs: Duron Carter, Ed Gainey, Scott Hutter, Treston Decoud, Nafees Lyon

You can hear live coverage of Saturday’s game between the Elks and Redblacks on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 3″30 p.m. The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell with analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.