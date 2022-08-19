Menu

Canada

Elks run over Redblacks in 30-12 win in Ottawa

By Darren Desaulniers The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 10:26 pm
Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) runs with the ball during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, August 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) runs with the ball during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Cornelius completed 16-of-27 passes for 208 yards, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Derel Walker with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. The win halted a three-game losing streak for the Elks (3-7).

Caleb Evans threw for 111 yards and rushed for another 82, including a 21-yard touchdown run, but the Redblacks (1-8) lost for the 19th time in their last 20 games.

One of the few bright spots for the Redblacks was a 50-yard reception by Darvin Adams, who played in his 100th CFL game.

An 18-yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Kenny Lawler at 11:03 in the third quarter gave the Elks their first lead of the game at 16-12.

Just under eight minutes later, Ante Milanovic-Litre scored on a two-yard run to boost the Elks’ lead to 23-12 following a Sergio Castillo extra point.

The Redblacks entered the third quarter up 12-9 after a less than spectacular first half that began with Ottawa’s PA announcer introducing Edmonton as the Eskimos.

Lewis Ward made a 46-yard field goal near the midway mark of the first quarter, but a roughing the kicker penalty on Edmonton defensive lineman Jake Ceresna gave the Redblacks a fresh set of downs. A minute later, Ottawa took advantage as Evans ran in for a 21-yard score at the 7:43 mark.

The Elks answered back before the end of the quarter on a 52-yard field goal by Castillo.

In the second quarter, Ward left six points on the board with back-to-back missed field goals from 40 and 47 yards that led to a pair of rouge points. Ward connected from 13 yards out with 4:45 left to give the Redblacks a 12-3 lead.

Late in the first half, the Elks had the ball at the Redblacks one-yard line following a defensive pass interference call.

Quarterback Kai Locksley entered the game for the short-yardage situation but was stopped twice on sneak attempts. Locksley scored on his third attempt on a sweep right play, but Castillo hit the upright on the point after attempt to make it 12-9.

More to come…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
