Edmonton Elks forced to do O-line shuffle

In the last two weeks, the Edmonton Elks have seen their offensive line play a reluctant game of musical chairs.

Last week, starting centre David Beard missed the Elks’ 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks as he entered COVID-19 protocol following Day 3 practice on Wednesday.

Mark Korte moved from right guard to centre while Tomas Jack-Kurdyla was inserted into the lineup to take Korte’s spot at right guard.

This week, Beard is back which will move Korte back to his regular spot. Tony Washington is now on the shelf with a neck injury and is out for Saturday’s rematch with the Redblacks on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Washington was hurt late in last Friday’s win in Ottawa. Martez Ivey shifted over from right to left tackle. Ivey will start at left tackle with Andrew Garnett starting at right tackle.

Elks head coach Chris Jones said the shuffling around has been tough, especially on offensive co-ordinator Stephen McAdoo.

“We’ve had guys in and out of the roster and it’s hard on Mac who likes having his set five in there,” Jones said. “Our backup guys have done a real nice job of popping in.

“I thought 64 (Jack-Kurdyla) did a real nice of job of coming in and doing what he needed to do. And Korte moving from guard to centre made all the right calls and put us in the right protections.”

Ivey will start at left tackle on Saturday. He came to the CFL late last season with the Toronto Argonauts and played against the Elks and in the Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He’s played eight games this season for the Elks — all starts and all at right tackle. Ivey, who played college ball at Florida, said the shift to left tackle won’t be a concern to him.

“Originally I’m a left tackle, so the real transition for me was going from left to right tackle,” Ivey said.

“At Florida I played left. (In) the NFL and XFL I played left. I like to live on the left side.”

Six-foot-five, 325-pound Andrew Garnett will start at right tackle on Saturday. He was signed by the Elks on Aug. 3 after a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL.

Garnett played at Towson University with Elks linebacker/rush end and 2020 third-round CFL Draft pick Malik Tyne.

Garnett has been on the Elks’ practice roster and said coming in mid-season is a challenge.

“I’m still working my way around, learning the playbook and knowing everyone’s name,” he said. “It’s been three weeks, but I still feel like it’s a great group and everyone has been very welcoming.

“There’s a standard that is definitely there and I want to keep it and not have people say, ‘Oh, the new guy.'” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's a standard that is definitely there and I want to keep it and not have people say, 'Oh, the new guy.'"

Saturday will also be Garnett’s first professional game and Jones is hoping he will able to perform on a big stage.

“It’s a big day for him and a big opportunity,” Jones said. “He’s worked extremely hard and is extremely strong, so we look forward to what he will bring to our football team.”

Kickoff on Saturday between the Elks and Redblacks will be at 5 p.m. on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m.