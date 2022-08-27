Menu

Fire

RCMP investigate 6 suspicious fires in August within 10-km radius in northern N.S.

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 26' Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 26
Global News at 6 Halifax from Aug. 26, 2022.

An RCMP district in northern Nova Scotia says there were numerous suspicious fires throughout August that are still being investigated.

All the fires seem to be in the same 10-kilometre radius in the Collingwood area.

Cumberland County RCMP say the first suspicious fire in this investigation occurred on Aug. 5 just after 5 a.m. at a barn in River Philip. The barn was located on Highway 321.

The fire was extinguished but was deemed suspicious.

Another fire occurred on Aug. 12 at around 4:30 a.m. in Williamsdale. Police say a structure on Silica Road was “completely destroyed” by a fire before it was extinguished. That fire was also deemed suspicious.

Early morning fire in Wolfville, N.S., damages building with restaurant, apartments

A week later, on Aug. 19 at around 6 a.m., police were called to a fire in Rose, where another structure was destroyed. That fire happened on Westchester Road and is considered suspicious.

Just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, a covered bridge in Collingwood was on fire. The fire near Mountain Road was extinguished and is also suspicious.

The next day, at around 1:55 a.m., a structure on Wyvern Road in Wyvern was ablaze. The early Friday fire was extinguished, with its cause still under investigation.

At around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday morning, RCMP said there was a report of hay bales on fire in River Philip, and the fire was extinguished.

Police ask anyone with information on the six fires to come forward.

