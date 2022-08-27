1 dead, 13 taken to hospital after tractor trailer collision in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton that sent 13 people to hospital on Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a tractor trailer collided with several other vehicles in the Queen Street and The Gore Road area of Brampton on Saturday morning at around 12:03 a.m.

Ten cars were involved in the collision, Peel police said in an update. The tractor trailer was driving westbound along Queen Street when it collided with around 10 vehicles that were waiting at a red light, according to police.

Officers said it was so far unclear why the tractor trailer did not stop in time.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Peel paramedics told Global News they assessed 15 people at the scene of the collision and took 13 to hospital with varying injuries. Police said two of those injured were men taken to a trauma centre.

One person died and another did not need to go to hospital, paramedics said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, police said.

COLLISION:

– Queen Street & The Gore Road in #Brampton

– Tractor trailer and several vehicles involved

– Female pronounced deceased

– Several other victims taken to local hospitals and trauma center

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 12:03 a.m.

– PR22-0283909 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 27, 2022