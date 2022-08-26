Coroner’s inquest to review death of man shot by police outside Vancouver Canadian Tire

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Coroners Service has set a fall date for an inquest into the death of a man shot by police following a violent confrontation at an East Vancouver Canadian Tire.

David Peter Rintoul, 38, was shot multiple times by Vancouver police officers in the parking lot outside the store’s Grandview Highway location on Nov. 10, 2016.

An inquest into his death has been scheduled for Oct. 31 at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) cleared Vancouver police of any wrongdoing in Rintoul’s death in February 2019.

The IIO’s report found police were justified in opening fire, after Rintoul allegedly stabbed a store clerk in the Canadian Tire and began trying to steal guns.

According to the report, officers confronted him outside the store and tried to subdue him with a “blinding agent.”

Rintoul, who outweighed the officers, proceeded to stab one of them multiple times, at which point officers opened fire and killed him, the report stated.

The BC Coroners’ Service is legally required to hold an inquest into any death that occurs while someone is detained or in the custody of a peace officer.

The inquest will hear from witnesses under oath to determine the facts of how, when, where and by what means Rintoul’s death occurred.

A coroners jury will recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future, but won’t rule on any legal findings of responsibility.

