Bird found in Bradford West Gwillimbury tests positive for West Nile virus

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is warning residents after a bird found dead in Bradford West Gwillimbury tested positive for West Nile.

The health unit said this is the first lab-confirmed evidence of West Nile in Simcoe Muskoka this year.

“As of Aug. 25, no human cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease have been reported in Ontario in 2022,” the health unit said in a news release.

According to the SMDHU, West Nile circulates between some species of mosquitoes and birds.

It can also be transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite, if the mosquito had bitten an infected bird.

“Finding this infected bird is a reminder that we need to continue to take appropriate measures to protect ourselves against West Nile virus at this time of year,” Brenda Armstrong, program manager of SMDHU’s healthy environment program said in the release.

“The best way for the public to protect themselves is to prevent mosquito bites.”

According to the SMDHU, the risk of contracting the virus from a mosquito is highest in the late summer.

The health unit said while most people will not become sick if they are bitten by an infected mosquito, the virus can cause severe illness in some.

“Symptoms of WNv include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache and a sudden sensitivity to light. In very rare cases, the virus may cause serious neurological illness,” the release said. “Those experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice.”

The health unit also said there are a few “personal protection measures” that can be taken.

People should use an approved mosquito repellent, wear light-coloured clothing and should cover up when mosquitoes are present.

People should also stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active, such as at dusk and dawn, the health unit said.

