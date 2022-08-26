Menu

Canada

Applications now open for Waterloo Region’s new equitable funding stream

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:21 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region has announced the launch of the new fund which is expected to provide money to projects intended to create a more equitable region.

The southern Ontario region says the $2.1-million Upstream Fund has been set up to provide funding to people who have generally been excluded from funding opportunities in both the present and the past.

Read more: 25% discount for licenced home daycares by Waterloo Region

Applications for organizations, groups and individuals to receive the funding are now open through a variety of options including an online form, a phone call, an email or conversations with a Regional staff member.

“Using an upstream approach to community funding means that together as a community we can combine our efforts with financial and other resources, to get to the root causes of issues to prevent them from happening in the first place,” said Fauzia Baig, the region’s director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

“We are not just giving out money for projects, but putting decision making and power into the hands of the community who know best what they need to create capacity and sustain long-term change.”

Read more: Waterloo Region announces $3.4 million in funding for affordable housing projects

The region says residents have been coming to collaborative events to discuss their project ideas and talk about the priorities.

“This is a new way forward for the Region,” Baig stated. “This will improve wellbeing and help to create a more equitable community where everyone is able to thrive.”

