Canada

25% discount for licenced home daycares by Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 4:34 pm
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. View image in full screen
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Waterloo Regional Council approved the lowering of fees by 25 per cent for licenced home daycares as part of the federal government’s Canada Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) program.

The reduced rates will kick in on Sept. 1 and will be retroactive to April 1.

Read more: Ontario considers new ways to fund $10-a-day child care in bid to boost uptake

The move is the first in an expected series of decreases which are supposed to bring child-care costs for parents down to $10 a day by 2025.

The feds first introduced the CWELCC program back in July of 2021 but the provincial government did not sign on to the plan until March of 2022, becoming the last province to do so.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario and Ottawa ink deal to reduce child-care costs' Ontario and Ottawa ink deal to reduce child-care costs
Ontario and Ottawa ink deal to reduce child-care costs – Mar 29, 2022

The deal was expected to bring a 25 per cent reduction in daycare costs across the province on May 1 but parents have been left waiting for results.

Trending Stories

Read more: $10-a-day before- and after-care coming for kindergarteners in Waterloo public schools

An announcement from the region about the lowering of the fees for home daycares did not include any information about the status of other daycares.

Click to play video: 'Ontario extends $10/day childcare deadline for operators' Ontario extends $10/day childcare deadline for operators
Ontario extends $10/day childcare deadline for operators – Aug 18, 2022

 

