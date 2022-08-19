Waterloo Region announces $3.4 million in funding for affordable housing projects

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced that it is accepting bids for affordable housing projects as it has about $3.4 million to allocate.

The region says the money is coming from the from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiatives ($1,464,500) as well as from the tax levy ($1.96 million).

The region says the bids can from non-profits, co-ops, the private sector and local governments in the creation of affordable housing projects.

“Access to affordable housing is one of the most pressing challenges we face across the Region of Waterloo,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“We welcome proposals that will contribute to the goal of our Building Better Futures Plan to create 2,500 affordable homes in five years.”

The region says it will be accepting submissions up until 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.