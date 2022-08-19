Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region announces $3.4 million in funding for affordable housing projects

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 4:03 pm
The Region of Waterloo administrative building on Frederick Street in Waterloo. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo administrative building on Frederick Street in Waterloo. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Region has announced that it is accepting bids for affordable housing projects as it has about $3.4 million to allocate.

The region says the money is coming from the from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiatives ($1,464,500) as well as from the tax levy ($1.96 million).

Read more: 74 affordable housing units coming to Waterloo Region by end of 2022, feds say

The region says the bids can from non-profits, co-ops, the private sector and local governments in the creation of affordable housing projects.

“Access to affordable housing is one of the most pressing challenges we face across the Region of Waterloo,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

Read more: Millions in funding available to support affordable housing in Waterloo Region

“We welcome proposals that will contribute to the goal of our Building Better Futures Plan to create 2,500 affordable homes in five years.”

The region says it will be accepting submissions up until 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.

