Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. man wins $6M on Lotto 6/49 ‘quick pick’ ticket bought in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:04 pm
Troy Maulding won $6 million in the Aug. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Troy Maulding won $6 million in the Aug. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. Handout / OLG

A B.C. man won $6 million after buying a “quick pick” Lotto 6/49 ticket at a store in Toronto while attending a conference in the city.

Fifty-five-year-old Troy Maulding, from Burnaby, won the top prize in the Aug. 6 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release Friday.

“I’ve been playing regular numbers since I was 19, but this ticket was a quick pick,” Maulding said in the release.

He was attending a union conference in Toronto and went to a store to pick up bandages for a friend when he also bought some lottery tickets.

Read more: Mississauga man wins $1M on first-ever lottery ticket

Maulding was in his hotel room when he decided to check his numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“The numbers I normally play didn’t win,” he said.

“Then I started matching the numbers from my quick pick. I had to double check what I was seeing.”

Trending Stories

He said he then stood up, looked in the mirror and said to himself, “I won.”

He texted his wife and sister-in-law a picture of the ticket to double check, but couldn’t wait for a response so he called them.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot' West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot
West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot – Aug 15, 2022

“Then I heard my sister-in-law say, ‘He won!’ That’s when I asked my wife to pack up and head down to Toronto to be with me,” Maulding said.

“I had to hold it together because I had a job to do. When I told my colleagues, they thanked me for my commitment to the work that had to be done and for staying for the entire conference in light of this incredible news. I almost cried.”

Story continues below advertisement

Maulding said he will prioritize his family with the winnings and once he retires, the first thing he will do is look for a house to buy.

“The rest will fall into place after that,” he said.

He bought the winning ticket at Unique Gift & Convenience on Front Street.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagLottery tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagLotto 6-49 tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagLotto 6/49 winner tagLotto 6/49 jackpot tagb.c. lottery winner tagB.c. man wins lottery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers