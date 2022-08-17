Mississauga man wins $1M on first-ever lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man won big when he decided to buy a lottery ticket for the first time in his life.

Nathaniel Marksman took home a $1 million maxmillion prize in the June 3 Lotto Max draw, according to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“I thought the machine was broken while checking my ticket at the store after seeing all the zeroes,” Marksman said in the release.

“I asked the clerk for help, and he told me it wasn’t broken. I was shocked and surprised, then I got in my car and cried happy tears.”

Marksman said after he won he called his bother to tell him the news.

“He was laughing and shocked because it was my first time playing and I won. I’m on top of the world,” he said.

Marksman, who works at a toy store, said he plans to help his mother pay off her mortgage with the win and also share it with his bother.

“I want to be sure my niece and nephew have a safe future,” he said.

He bought the winning ticket at a Shell gas station on Rexwood Road in Mississauga.

