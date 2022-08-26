Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body found on front lawn near south London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 11:47 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are investigating after a body was found on the front lawn of a residence near the south part of the city Thursday.

At 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to a medical call in the area of Wellington Street and Hill Street.

“The investigation is active and, as with all death investigations, it has been reassigned to members of our major crime section,” said Const. Sandasha Bough. “We are assisting the chief coroner with their investigation.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Decomposing body found in London, Ont. used car lot, police investigate

On Tuesday, a body was found in a parked vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors used car lot on the corner of York Street and Maitland.

Police told Global News that no foul play was suspected.

Story continues below advertisement

Both investigations are ongoing.

— stay tuned for updates.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Investigation tagLondon Ontario tagDeath tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service tagWellington Street tagsouth london tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers