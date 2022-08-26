Body found on front lawn near south London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a body was found on the front lawn of a residence near the south part of the city Thursday.

At 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to a medical call in the area of Wellington Street and Hill Street.

“The investigation is active and, as with all death investigations, it has been reassigned to members of our major crime section,” said Const. Sandasha Bough. “We are assisting the chief coroner with their investigation.”

On Tuesday, a body was found in a parked vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors used car lot on the corner of York Street and Maitland.

Police told Global News that no foul play was suspected.

Both investigations are ongoing.

