Massive ferry delays in Nanaimo and Tsawwassen follow overnight police incident

BC Ferries sailings have resumed out of Duke Point and Tsawwassen early Friday morning, but massive delays are expected after a police incident caused disruptions overnight.

“BC Ferries is advising customers travelling on Aug. 26, that we expect large traffic volumes out of Tsawwassen Terminal due to late night cancellations and ongoing delays due to a police incident on Aug 25,” BC Ferries officials said, in an alert.

It all started Thursday evening with a police incident onboard the Coastal Inspiration ferry which had just left Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal, bound for Tsawwassen. The ferry was turned around and returned to the terminal.

The incident then caused another ferry, the Coastal Renaissance, to sit and wait at Duke Point, stranding passengers for hours while the RCMP boarded the Inspiration for investigation.

Nanaimo RCMP said officers were called to the ferry terminal on Thursday evening, around 9 p.m., as two men were reportedly “behaving erratically aboard the ferry.”

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said one person was arrested and a second walked off the vessel.

O’Brien added the two men appeared to be intoxicated on drugs.

Passengers who have been waiting for hours at the Tsawwassen terminal Friday said communication from BC Ferries has been less than ideal.

“We’ve been here since 5:45 a.m. for a reservation for the 7 a.m. sailing,” said Emma Keeler around 7:15 a.m.

“There’s no ferry employees around to let people know what’s happening. There were cars lined up past Tsawwassen Mills.

“There was no email communication for reservations either.”

Long lineups in Tsawwassen caused some chaos Friday morning, as people were reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road to try and enter the ferry terminal.

Keeler said three police officers arrived around 6:30 a.m. to help direct traffic.

Staffing issues could also be a factor in the significant delays on Friday, according to BC Ferries.

Global News has reached out to BC Ferries for further comment.

With files from Canadian Press.