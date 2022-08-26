Menu

Crime

Kelowna 1-year-old recovering from a ‘possible drug overdose’: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 11:34 am
FILE. Kelowna General Hospital. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna General Hospital. Global News

A one-year-old Kelowna, B.C., boy stopped breathing and fell unconscious Wednesday after what RCMP said was a possible drug overdose.

The child’s parents called 911 after he fell unconscious and had stopped breathing in the aftermath of potentially ingesting an unknown substance.

When emergency responders made it to the boy’s home, they found a family member performing CPR on the child on the hood of a vehicle, RCMP said.

They were told that the child may have ingested an unknown substance and he was administered Narcan.

Click to play video: 'No end in sight to B.C.’s drug overdose crisis' No end in sight to B.C.’s drug overdose crisis
No end in sight to B.C.’s drug overdose crisis – Aug 17, 2022

RCMP said in a press release the boy responded well before being taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

“The child is expected to make a full recovery and is now in the care of the MCFD,” RCMP said.

This is currently an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

“Once again this demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse. We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, said.

 

