Crime

2 suspects sought following robbery at Peterborough park: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 10:09 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a reported robbery at a park on Aug. 26, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a reported robbery at a park early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. officers were called to the area of George and Rink streets, where they were informed of a robbery at a nearby Del Crary Park. Police say two unknown men approached two other men.

Read more: Drugs, replica handgun seized from driver in Peterborough, police say

One of the suspects brandished a knife and took the keys to a motorcycle belonging to one of the victims. Police say one of the victims suffered minor injuries but declined medical assistance.

Trending Stories

Descriptions provided to police say one suspect is approximately 40 years old with a thin build. He is bald and was wearing a hat, T-shirt and shorts.

Story continues below advertisement

The other suspect is in his later 30s with a dark beard and moustache. He was wearing a T-shirt, pants and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

