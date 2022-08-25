Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Okanagan paramedic shortage increasing response times, officials say

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 9:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan paramedic shortage increasing response times' Okanagan paramedic shortage increasing response times
The Healthcare system has been heavily impacted by low staffing levels. This includes paramedic shortages throughout the southern interior. As Jasmine King explains, this is delaying how long it takes for ambulances to arrive on scene.

The health-care system has been heavily impacted by low staffing levels, including paramedic shortages throughout the southern interior.

Many Okanagan communities are seeing ambulances sitting idle as there aren’t enough paramedics to properly staff them. According to the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, that means increased response times and less access to emergency health services.

“Penticton, Spallumcheen, Oliver, Osoyoos — those areas are down to one ambulance for each community on a regular basis and that’s 50 per cent of our ambulances. We’re seeing incredible call volumes and resources that just aren’t available because of our lack of paramedics to work our ambulances,” said Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC.

Read more: B.C. pharmacists want to take pressure off doctors with more power to prescribe drugs

Due to the shortage of paramedics, other first responders like firefighters are attending to more medical calls.

Story continues below advertisement

“Call volumes increased — it has increased year over year — but we’re seeing this year is more of an increase in calls we wouldn’t normally go to. We’re getting calls for where BC ambulance is delayed,” said fire chief of the Peachland Fire Department, Dennis Craig.

The Peachland Fire Department typically has to wait 20 to 40 minutes at a medical call before an ambulance arrives. They often have to be selective of how many crew members are responding to medical calls.

Trending Stories

“We are a paid-on-call department. Crews can be limited, so we don’t want to overcommit to the medical calls. Because once we’re committed to a medical call, we’re there. We have to wait until we can hand off that patient to the same level of care or higher care,” Craig said.

The Peachland Fire Department isn’t alone. Due to the shortage, the Kelowna Fire Department is also waiting longer for ambulances to arrive.

“If there are delays from time to time, we do experience a delay in an ambulance responding to a call. During those times, if we become aware of that, we are in constant communication with BC ambulance to rectify those situations,” said Scott Cronquist, deputy chief of the Kelowna Fire Department.

Read more: Interior Health not ruling out COVID-19 restrictions this fall and winter

Story continues below advertisement

 

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC say one of the biggest issues is recruitment, which they attribute to the lack of competitive wages for paramedics.

“The short-term solution to really up staffing those ambulances is paying their full wages for those shifts,” said Clifford.

“That allows a secondary ambulance that are out of service in the Okanagan Valley and around the province. That would allow us a short term to fix this, to fill the positions and deal with the overall gap in wages and benefits disparity that’s really hurting our ability to recruit.”

Clifford says a long-term solution is to switch to a 24-hour model instead of on-call shifts.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health tagsouthern interior tagKelowna Fire Department tagBC Ambulance tagBC Paramedics tagAmbulance Paramedics of BC tagPeachland fire department tagparamedic shortage tagBC paramedic shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers