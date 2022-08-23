Interior Health not ruling out COVID-19 restrictions this fall and winter

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming cold and flu season is nearing, though health officials are also preparing for new COVID-19 variants in the coming weeks and months.

With that in mind, Interior Health says it’s not ruling out potential health restrictions — though that would be a “last resort,” according to medical health officer Dr. Fatemah Sabet.

“Let’s say a new variant is identifying in the community that’s very transmissible and causes high severity when people get an infection,” said Sabet. “That would be one of the options to consider.”

Right now, the COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is the most dominant strain making the rounds.

For the most part, BA.5 causes milder symptoms than previous strains, but health officials are preparing for new variants in the weeks and months ahead.

“This is a type of virus that mutates, so we expect to see new variants coming especially with the fall,” Sabet told Global News.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on numerous restrictions, including limits on social interactions, mask mandates and vaccine passports.

“We know that it has some unintended consequences on our communities, on the financial situation,” Sabet said.

“It has caused a lot of stress on multiple people in different levels across our communities, so that is for sure not the first option to consider.”

Global News spoke to numerous Kelowna residents about what level of support there’d be regarding a possible return to restrictions.

“I wouldn’t be happy about it at all. No,” said Susan Raith.

“No, not at all,” said Kendra Siemens.

“I would do what the health officials advise. They’re the people that have the science behind them,” said Ulf Kailuweit.

As fall approaches, Interior Health is also getting gearing up to launch its fall vaccine campaign.

It will promote an adapted form of the original vaccine, which will specifically target Omicron variants.

Those who have or continue to take care of people with underlying health conditions, plan to travel or attend crowded places are being advised to get a booster as soon as possible — as long as it’s six months after the last dose.

However, others, though, are being told to wait.

“If they are having a lifestyle that has a low risk of exposure to infection — for example, if they are working from home, they have a small circle of social interactions — they can wait for the fall booster to get the new type of vaccine,” Sabet said.

Like a possible return to restrictions, another vaccine is also being met with mixed reactions.

“I plan on getting it, yes, to protect me and my family,” said Jessica Jarvis.

“I actually feel like I’ve put enough vaccine in my body for the time being,” said Sarah Wheeler.

“I’m always hesitant to put anything in my body, but, since we have it already, why not?” said Daphne Popoff.

The new vaccine is expected to be available in the next few weeks.

