Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada-Germany hydrogen pact ‘difficult’ in the short-run, transit advocates say

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 7:05 pm
Click to play video: '‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany' ‘This is Canada’s future’: Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany
After touring a hydrogen production facility in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to reporters, just days after the signing of the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance. “This is Alberta’s future, and this is Canada’s future,” Freeland said, referring to the pact that will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain as Germany shifts way from dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The CanadaGermany hydrogen pact sends a positive signal about the future of the industry, but its short timeline seems “difficult” given how long it is taking to get smaller projects running within Canada, a transit advocacy groups warns.

The agreement, signed Tuesday, says the first hydrogen shipments could feasibly begin by 2025 even though none of the hydrogen facilities are even under construction yet.

Read more: Canada and Germany plan to begin hydrogen shipments in 2025

Josipa Petrunic, president of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium, said in an interview that an attempt to ship green hydrogen from an Enbridge facility in Markham, Ont., just 100 kilometres to be used in hydrogen buses in Mississauga is now passing the five-year mark.

“So when we look at a memorandum declaration that says we’re going to build a production plant in Newfoundland, and build the supply chain all the way to Germany (in three years), we can’t even get hydrogen from Markham to Mississauga after five years,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

In both cases, the hydrogen in question is in the “green” category – made by splitting water molecules apart using electrolyzers powered by renewable, or mostly renewable, energy.

And the biggest barrier to that is cost, said Petrunic.

Click to play video: 'Canada and Germany sign green hydrogen agreement' Canada and Germany sign green hydrogen agreement
Canada and Germany sign green hydrogen agreement

Her organization is working with Mississauga’s transit system, known as MiWay, to start a pilot project to power 10 hydrogen-fuel-cell buses, with an estimated cost of about $30 million.

The buses themselves, which would be supplied by New Flyer Industries in Winnipeg, are at least three times the price of a diesel bus. The hydrogen costs about four times the price of diesel.

Trending Stories

MiWay is able to put about $10 million toward the pilot. It has applied for another $11 million through the federal Zero-Emission Transit Fund, and is turning to Ontario for the rest. Neither the federal nor Ontario contributions have been approved.

Story continues below advertisement

The price of hydrogen is directly tied to the price of electricity, and won’t start to come down until economies of scale begin to take effect.

Read more: Canada must hike hydrogen energy capacity to compete with U.S., backer warns

The United States is investing heavily in hydrogen through its Inflation Reduction Act, which Petrunic said will eventually drive down the price.

But in the meantime, municipal transit systems are grappling with cutting out diesel buses and deciding between hydrogen and electric as they aim to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

Initial hydrogen projects are failing to leave the bus depots without government funding. In Winnipeg, the transit system is trying to put its own electrolyzer in place to make hydrogen for some buses.

Petrunic said a more co-ordinated approach is needed from all levels of government to compensate for the price difference between diesel and hydrogen until that gap is closed.

A spokeswoman for Ontario Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney said the provincial government was looking into the issue but couldn’t provide a response Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau, Scholz ink hydrogen deal between Canada and Germany' Trudeau, Scholz ink hydrogen deal between Canada and Germany
Trudeau, Scholz ink hydrogen deal between Canada and Germany

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday he knows the three-year ambition for exports to Germany is tight, but that time frame was purposely set with high ambition hoping to compel quick action.

Story continues below advertisement

A federal official, speaking on background because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, told The Canadian Press it does seem impossible that hydrogen will be shipped to Europe in three years when a small domestic project hasn’t been successful in five.

But he said the intent is to respond to a global political and energy security crisis, and the hope is that it will also help kick-start production for domestic use at the same time.

Wilkinson said most of the hydrogen discussions nationally and internationally were looking much further in the future until Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and upended global energy security.

Everything is now being fast-tracked, he said.

Read more: Trudeau, Scholz aim to boost business as German chancellor visits Canada

There are some differences between the transit projects and the Germany agreement, including big provincial government backing of the hydrogen transformation among Atlantic premiers. All four were there to witness the agreement signing Tuesday and also signed a separate document promising to work together to help accelerate the projects.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagHydrogen tagCanada Germany taggreen hydrogen canada taghydrogen canada taghydrogen shipments canada tagtransit advocates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers