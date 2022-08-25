Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 403 rehabilitation work this weekend likely to slow Hamilton traffic

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 4:44 pm
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is alerting drivers that rehabilitation work along Highway 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass will slow traffic in Hamilton between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is alerting drivers that rehabilitation work along Highway 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass will slow traffic in Hamilton between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is set to close a portion of the eastbound Highway 403 between King Street West and Highway 6 beginning late Friday.

In a release, the provincial agency said the shut down is to complete rehabilitation work along the 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass.

Entrance ramps from King Street and York Boulevard to the eastbound 403 will also be closed, which will mean delays along adjacent arterial roads in the lower city including Main and King streets.

Read more: Hamilton realtor says Minnesota agent’s trademark infringement claim ‘ridiculous’

Highway traffic will detour using the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) which is also likely to slow traffic in the city.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The city of Hamilton is suggesting drivers travelling on the eastbound 403 should allow extra travel time if heading through the downtown core.

A spokesperson also says passengers on some HSR routes like 7 Locke, 8 York, 10 B-Line and 51 University will very likely experience delays.

The replacement of asphalt, waterproofing, removal of deteriorating concrete and patch repairs are just some of the work that will be done staring at 11 p.m. Friday and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

Click to play video: 'School bus driver shortage threatens smooth return to learning for kids this fall.' School bus driver shortage threatens smooth return to learning for kids this fall.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagHamilton news tagConstruction tagMinistry of Transportation tagRoad Work taghighway closure taghighway 403 tagMTO tagDetour tagRoad Rehabilitation tag403 closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers