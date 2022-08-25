Highway 403 rehabilitation work this weekend likely to slow Hamilton traffic

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is set to close a portion of the eastbound Highway 403 between King Street West and Highway 6 beginning late Friday.

In a release, the provincial agency said the shut down is to complete rehabilitation work along the 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass.

Entrance ramps from King Street and York Boulevard to the eastbound 403 will also be closed, which will mean delays along adjacent arterial roads in the lower city including Main and King streets.

Highway traffic will detour using the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) which is also likely to slow traffic in the city.

The city of Hamilton is suggesting drivers travelling on the eastbound 403 should allow extra travel time if heading through the downtown core.

A spokesperson also says passengers on some HSR routes like 7 Locke, 8 York, 10 B-Line and 51 University will very likely experience delays.

The replacement of asphalt, waterproofing, removal of deteriorating concrete and patch repairs are just some of the work that will be done staring at 11 p.m. Friday and ending Monday at 5 a.m.