Suspect arrested after series of stabbings in Hamilton over two-day period

A 39-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges after a series of stabbings downtown over the past couple of days.

According to Hamilton police, a 43-year-old man was attacked with a machete in the area of Robert Street and Catharine Street North on Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to hospital with what they described as “life-altering injuries.”

On Wednesday at about 5:15 p.m., police responded to the area of York Boulevard and Bay Street after a 67-year-old man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two men.

He’s in hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they were also alerted about a “disturbance” near the York and Bay corner about half an hour after that, where they found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound in his abdomen and an injured lip – they found out that he had been stabbed at around 5 p.m. in a nearby parking lot.

Oscar Ovidio Ayala, 39 of Hamilton, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and ten counts of breach of probation.

Investigators are also looking into a stabbing on the roof of Jackson Square, also on Wednesday afternoon, during which a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the leg.

Police say more charges may be laid and are continuing to investigate.

