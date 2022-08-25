Norfolk County man killed in 2-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant County

One man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon, according to provincial police.
The collision involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle, Brant County OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said from the scene in a video posted to Twitter at around 4 p.m.
“Unfortunately, I have to report that one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” Vitalis said.
A release from the OPP said the passenger vehicle struck the rear of a commercial motor vehicle.
Vitalis told Global News the driver of the passenger vehicle was killed while the driver of the commercial vehicle escaped injury.
Vitalis said there were no other passengers in either vehicle.
Police identified the deceased as 51-year-old Jason Cook of Norfolk County.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased and with the first responders and witnesses who stopped to attempt to assist,” Vitalis said.
The collision closed the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Oxford Road 55, for five hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Comments