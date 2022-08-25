Norfolk County man killed in 2-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

One man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon, according to provincial police.

The collision involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle, Brant County OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said from the scene in a video posted to Twitter at around 4 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 53 in Brant County

“Unfortunately, I have to report that one person has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” Vitalis said.

A release from the OPP said the passenger vehicle struck the rear of a commercial motor vehicle.

Vitalis told Global News the driver of the passenger vehicle was killed while the driver of the commercial vehicle escaped injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Vitalis said there were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as 51-year-old Jason Cook of Norfolk County.

Read more: Fire marshal joins investigation into fatal blaze at Brant County address

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased and with the first responders and witnesses who stopped to attempt to assist,” Vitalis said.

The collision closed the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Oxford Road 55, for five hours on Wednesday afternoon.

#BrantOPP assisted by OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team members are on scene of a fatal collision on #Hwy403 eastbound lanes, east of Oxford Rd 55. One person is deceased. We will provide updates when the roads are open. @BrantCommunity ^cv https://t.co/184cjrFuML pic.twitter.com/J6qo54GEd0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 24, 2022