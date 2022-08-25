Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police bust duo with meth, stolen property and more in River Heights

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 2:22 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. File / Global News

A pair of Winnipeggers are in custody after police spotted them carrying four bicycles near Corydon Avenue and Oxford Street early Wednesday morning.

Police identified one of them as having an outstanding warrant, and the arrest and investigation turned up $900 in meth, a stun gun-style flashlight, bear spray, a knife, and stolen identity documents and cheques.

A 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have each been charged with drug and stolen property offences, police said.

The owners of the bicycles have yet to be determined.

