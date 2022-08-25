Winnipeg police bust duo with meth, stolen property and more in River Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pair of Winnipeggers are in custody after police spotted them carrying four bicycles near Corydon Avenue and Oxford Street early Wednesday morning.

Police identified one of them as having an outstanding warrant, and the arrest and investigation turned up $900 in meth, a stun gun-style flashlight, bear spray, a knife, and stolen identity documents and cheques.

A 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have each been charged with drug and stolen property offences, police said.

The owners of the bicycles have yet to be determined.

0:27 Winnipeg cops looking for info after would-be thief fails to escape with stolen ATM Winnipeg cops looking for info after would-be thief fails to escape with stolen ATM – Jul 22, 2022

Advertisement