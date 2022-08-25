Homicide police investigating 47-year-old man’s death at home in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man died in his home late Wednesday night from circumstances currently under investigation by B.C.’s homicide investigation team.

Police said the initial report came in around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Surrey police detachment responded to a report of a man in medical distress inside his residence in the 18800 block of 76 Avenue,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, an IHIT officer.

“Officers and Emergency Health Services attended the location and found a 47-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. First responders performed emergency first aid, but the victim did not survive.”

The victim has been identified but is not being named at this point as police work to notify family members.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” said Pierotti.

“Officers have been working throughout the night to locate witnesses who could help shed light on this situation. At this time, the motive is unknown.”

Details are limited at this time, but police did say officials do not believe the death is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

