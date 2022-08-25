Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide police investigating 47-year-old man’s death at home in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 2:00 pm
Police in Surrey have shut down a section of 184 Street as homicide investigators are conducting an investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Surrey have shut down a section of 184 Street as homicide investigators are conducting an investigation. Global News

A 47-year-old man died in his home late Wednesday night from circumstances currently under investigation by B.C.’s homicide investigation team.

Police said the initial report came in around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in double slaying at South Surrey Athletic Park

“The Surrey police detachment responded to a report of a man in medical distress inside his residence in the 18800 block of 76 Avenue,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, an IHIT officer.

“Officers and Emergency Health Services attended the location and found a  47-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. First responders performed emergency first aid, but the victim did not survive.”

Police were seen Thursday morning conducting an investigation on 184 Street. View image in full screen
Police were seen Thursday morning conducting an investigation on 184 Street. Global News

Read more: Langley, B.C. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in killing of Nicholas Ball

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has been identified but is not being named at this point as police work to notify family members.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” said Pierotti.

“Officers have been working throughout the night to locate witnesses who could help shed light on this situation. At this time, the motive is unknown.”

Details are limited at this time, but police did say officials do not believe the death is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik – Jul 27, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagSurrey crime tagSurrey police tagHomicide Team tagroad closed tagPolice Presence tag184 Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers