Langley, B.C. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in killing of Nicholas Ball

A 40-year-old Langley, B.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Ball.

Ball, 29, was found dead in a wooded area near 208 Street and 74 Avenue in Langley on March 29 this year.

At the time, homicide investigators said the death did not appear to be random. Police have not said how Ball died or what injuries he suffered.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said police arrested Jason Griffiths on Tuesday, and that prosecutors had approved the murder charge.

No date has been set for Griffiths to appear in court.

