Crime

Langley, B.C. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in killing of Nicholas Ball

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 9:44 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on the scene of an apparent homicide in Langley, B.C., on March 29, 2022. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on the scene of an apparent homicide in Langley, B.C., on March 29, 2022. Shane MacKichan

A 40-year-old Langley, B.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Ball.

Ball, 29, was found dead in a wooded area near 208 Street and 74 Avenue in Langley on March 29 this year.

Read more: Homicide investigators investigating dead body found in Langley, B.C., field

At the time, homicide investigators said the death did not appear to be random. Police have not said how Ball died or what injuries he suffered.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said police arrested Jason Griffiths on Tuesday, and that prosecutors had approved the murder charge.

No date has been set for Griffiths to appear in court.

