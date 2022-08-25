Police charge teens for vandalism at Harriet Tubman school, neighbourhood in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens are facing mischief charges in connection with a number of hate-related vandalism incidents in June in St. Catharines.

Both are facing 13 offences under $5,000 each after slurs were spray-painted on Harriet Tubman school, a school statue, two school buses, six passenger vehicles and some neighbourhood signs.

Police say a 14-year-old from St. Catharines and a 15-year-old from Niagara Falls are the accused.

The two are accused of beginning vandalizing a square area around George, Catherine, Albert and Louisa streets before 10 p.m. on June 11 based on security camera footage obtained by detectives.

Both boys have been released to their respective guardians.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video on the June 11 incidents can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.