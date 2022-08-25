Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge teens for vandalism at Harriet Tubman school, neighbourhood in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 9:13 am
Niagara police have charged two boys they believe were responsible for spray-painting racist and homophobic slurs onto a school in St. Catharines June 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged two boys they believe were responsible for spray-painting racist and homophobic slurs onto a school in St. Catharines June 11, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two teens are facing mischief charges in connection with a number of hate-related vandalism incidents in June in St. Catharines.

Both are facing 13 offences under $5,000 each after slurs were spray-painted on Harriet Tubman school, a school statue, two school buses, six passenger vehicles and some neighbourhood signs.

Police say a 14-year-old from St. Catharines and a 15-year-old from Niagara Falls are the accused.

Trending Stories

The two are accused of beginning vandalizing a square area around George, Catherine, Albert and Louisa streets before 10 p.m. on June 11 based on security camera footage obtained by detectives.

Read more: Police seek duo believed to have vandalized Harriet Tubman school, neighbourhood in St. Catharines

Both boys have been released to their respective guardians.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video on the June 11 incidents can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. Catharines tagMischief tagNRPS tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagracial slurs taghomophobic slurs tagVandalisim tagHarriet Tubman Public School tagvandalism at harriet tubman school tagst. catharines vandalism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers