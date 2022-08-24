Customer’s catalytic converter stolen at Ontario dealership that won’t pay

Send this page to someone via email

Diane Reid only wanted her alternator replaced. But after taking her vehicle to a dealership in Orangeville, Ont., northwest of Brampton, she now needs a catalytic converter, too.

On Monday, Reid got a phone call from Orangeville Hyundai. The message contained some bad news.

“I’m calling to let you know we’ve had some thefts of catalytic converters this weekend,” the voice on the line said. “Unfortunately, your Veracruz was targeted,” along with another car owned by someone else, the dealer’s representative added.

It wasn’t the first time catalytic converters have been stolen from the dealership, the representative pointed out.

“Five months ago we had three (catalytic converters) taken as well,” said the Orangeville Hyundai representative.

However, the message didn’t mention a rather important factor – something that Reid and her daughter, Jamie-Lee Higginson, would find out when they called for more information. The dealership wasn’t taking any responsibility for the loss. The family was on its own.

“It’s out of our control. We don’t control theft,” said Phil Richards, dealer principal of Orangeville Hyundai and Orangeville Kia.

In a television interview, Richards told Global News it’s up to Reid to file an auto insurance claim, even though the vehicle was in his dealership’s care when it damaged.

“It’s going to cost me,” said Reid, whose daughter Jamie-Lee Higginson was told a replacement unit could cost about $2,000 plus installation.

Thefts of catalytic converters are increasing world-wide. They’re in high demand because they contain precious metals.

Some auto repair facilities warn their clients about the risks of leaving their vehicles in their care because of catalytic converter thefts.

But Richards acknowledges his dealership does not verbally spell this out, even though the Hyundai dealership’s customers have been targeted before.

“It’s in the work order,” he said, referring to language about liability. But Reid didn’t receive or sign a work order because the disabled vehicle was towed to the dealership by CAA and she did not attend in person.

Since previous incidents, Richards acknowledges they have not beefed up security: there are no fences, gates, or other physical barriers preventing thieves from gaining access to the lot after hours.

There are no video cameras either, Richards admitted. “Nope, there’s no security video,” he told Global News.

“It’s pretty bad on their part, they should have security,” said Reid.

When Higginson found out the dealership took no responsibility for her mother’s loss, she went to see Richards in person.

“He told me to get out,” Higginson said.

Richards called police after Higginson persisted and told another customer at the dealership about her mother’s experience.

Higginson also created a Facebook post describing her experience.

Richards insisted she take down the critical post, but she declined. Everything in it was correct, she said.

When Richards was asked whether his company would compensate Reid in any way, he said it would not.

“That’s correct,” Richards said, citing Higginson’s “demeanour.”

Higginson and Reid have filed a complaint with Hyundai Canada.