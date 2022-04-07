5 catalytic converters stolen from north-end Guelph business, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say five catalytic converters were stolen from a north-end business earlier in the week.

Officers were called to the business near Woodlawn and Michener Road on Tuesday afternoon for reports of the theft.

Police said staff discovered the exhaust components missing while moving the vehicle around the lot. The service added that the thefts happened late Monday or early Tuesday.

The converters have an estimated value of $15,000.

Several police services have reported steep increases in thefts of catalytic converters during the past year. In Guelph, there have been dozens of reports since the beginning of 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7484.

