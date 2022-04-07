Menu

Crime

5 catalytic converters stolen from north-end Guelph business, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts warn of increasing catalytic converter thefts in New Brunswick' Experts warn of increasing catalytic converter thefts in New Brunswick
WATCH: The widespread theft of catalytic converters is becoming a growing concern across the country, including in New Brunswick. – Mar 11, 2022

Police in Guelph, Ont., say five catalytic converters were stolen from a north-end business earlier in the week.

Officers were called to the business near Woodlawn and Michener Road on Tuesday afternoon for reports of the theft.

Read more: Impaired driving charge laid after pedestrian struck, Guelph police say

Police said staff discovered the exhaust components missing while moving the vehicle around the lot. The service added that the thefts happened late Monday or early Tuesday.

The converters have an estimated value of $15,000.

Several police services have reported steep increases in thefts of catalytic converters during the past year. In Guelph, there have been dozens of reports since the beginning of 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7484.

Click to play video: 'Video captures brazen daylight catalytic converter theft in progress in Surrey' Video captures brazen daylight catalytic converter theft in progress in Surrey
Video captures brazen daylight catalytic converter theft in progress in Surrey – Sep 23, 2021
