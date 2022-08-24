OPP investigates pedestrian hit-and-run on Highway 401 near Woodstock

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a hit-and-run that took place early Wednesday morning on Highway 401.

Police say emergency crews responded at around 3:20 a.m. to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dodge Line in Oxford County.

OPP determined a person driving on the highway ran out of gas and stepped out of the car to get assistance when they were reportedly struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).