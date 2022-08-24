OPP investigates pedestrian hit-and-run on Highway 401 near Woodstock

OPP are investigating a hit-and-run that took place early Wednesday morning on Highway 401.
Police say emergency crews responded at around 3:20 a.m. to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dodge Line in Oxford County.
OPP determined a person driving on the highway ran out of gas and stepped out of the car to get assistance when they were reportedly struck by a passing vehicle.
The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police say.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
