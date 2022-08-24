Menu

Traffic

OPP investigates pedestrian hit-and-run on Highway 401 near Woodstock

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 24, 2022 4:14 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Opp Police Vehicle

OPP are investigating a hit-and-run that took place early Wednesday morning on Highway 401.

Police say emergency crews responded at around 3:20 a.m. to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dodge Line in Oxford County.

Read more: 15-year-old on bicycle injured in hit-and-run: Wellington County OPP

OPP determined a person driving on the highway ran out of gas and stepped out of the car to get assistance when they were reportedly struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Fatal plane crash near Stratford Municipal Airport: Perth OPP

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'OPP looking for hit-and-run driver who was caught on dash-cam video' OPP looking for hit-and-run driver who was caught on dash-cam video
