Traffic

Man sent to hospital after serious single-vehicle crash in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 3:36 pm
Hamilton Police investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Main Street East at Tisdale .
Hamilton Police investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Main Street East at Tisdale . Global News Hamilton

A man in his 50s was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in central Hamilton Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the single-vehicle collision involving a four-door sedan happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Main Street East and Tisdale Avenue.

A Hamilton paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man’s vital signs were absent and that resuscitative efforts were being made during transport to the General Hospital.

Police spokesperson Cst. Krista Lee Ernst told Global News collision investigators on scene have not yet officially revealed the cause of the crash.

Hamilton Police say a four-door sedan was involved in a crash on Main Street West and Tisdale Avenue on Aug. 24, 2022
Hamilton Police say a four-door sedan was involved in a crash on Main Street West and Tisdale Avenue on Aug. 24, 2022. Global News

“The investigation is in its infancy, and the information that we do have is that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.

Main between Tisdale and Wentworth Street is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to Ernst.

More to come…

