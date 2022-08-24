Menu

Canada

259 people killed in crashes on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails so far in 2022

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 8:49 am
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

The Ontario Provincial Police say so far this year there have been 259 fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt also noted there has been a 300 per cent increase in bicycle-rider fatalities at eight deaths, up from just two so far this time last year.

Schmidt said the leading causes of death and injury on highways such as distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving and people not wearing their seatbelts are all up in each category for 2022 when comparing fatal statistics from 2021.

When it comes to motor vehicle collisions, Schmidt said speeding is the “number one killer” across the province.

Read more: OPP say 2022 has so far been deadliest year on highways since 2012

He also said in just last week alone there were 17 OPP investigations for fatalities that left 19 people dead.

“We’ve also had many other fatal investigations from workplace injuries, plane cashes, farming incidents, and other situations in your community,” he said.

There have also been at least 27 drownings since the previous week, Schmidt said.

In a video plea, Schmidt said if Ontario residents see aggressive behaviours to call police and he also cautions residents to “think about what you’re doing.”

“We need your assistance in making our community safe,” he said.

