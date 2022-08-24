Menu

Crime

14 year old allegedly sexually assaulted inside of Aurora convenience store, owner charged

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 1:08 pm
Police released this image of the suspect.
Police released this image of the suspect. Handout / York Regional Police

The owner of an Aurora convenience store has been charged after a 14-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted while inside of the shop, police say.

York Regional Police said they launched an investigation Tuesday after the victim reported being sexually assaulted at the store, which is located in the area of Wellington Street East and Yonge Street.

Police said the 70-year-old owner of Dayse Gifts Convenience Store has since been charged.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with killing of 20-year-old Ottawa man in Durham Region: police

Miguel Peralta of Vaughan faces a charge of sexual interference.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

