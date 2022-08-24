14 year old allegedly sexually assaulted inside of Aurora convenience store, owner charged

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of an Aurora convenience store has been charged after a 14-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted while inside of the shop, police say.

York Regional Police said they launched an investigation Tuesday after the victim reported being sexually assaulted at the store, which is located in the area of Wellington Street East and Yonge Street.

Police said the 70-year-old owner of Dayse Gifts Convenience Store has since been charged.

Miguel Peralta of Vaughan faces a charge of sexual interference.

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.