Education

Fewer TDSB students enrolled in online learning for 2022-23 than previous year

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 11:52 am
An elementary student doing online learning in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
An elementary student doing online learning in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. Caryn Lieberman / Global News

The Toronto District School Board says there are fewer students registered for virtual learning for the upcoming 2022-23 school year compared to last year.

The board said there are about 3,300 elementary students who have opted in for online learning this fall. In comparison, the previous school year in 2021-22 saw six times that number at around 17,000 students who were learning virtually.

For high school students, there are only 1,500 secondary students registered for online learning for the 2022-23 school year, compared to approximately 8,000 secondary students the previous year.

Read more: Deadlines approaching to register for online learning at Toronto schools next year

On Feb. 17, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced school boards would be required to offer virtual learning options for the 2022-23 school year.

Virtual learning was thrusted upon students in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of students were forced to learn remotely as the virus took hold across the world.

