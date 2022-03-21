Deadlines approaching to register for online learning at Toronto schools next year

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto parents who want to register their children for virtual learning next year are running out of time to make a decision.

Students at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) must decide if they want to learn remotely by March 21 at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The TDSB said in a statement on March 7 that the early deadline was to accommodate staffing plans that are “already underway.”

On Feb. 17, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced school boards would be required to offer virtual learning options for the 2022-23 school year.

Students at the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) must make a decision about how they want to learn come September before April 1.

“The Toronto Catholic District School Board is committed to ensuring families can plan in advance of the 2022-23 school year,” a spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

Students at TCDSB who do not specify they want to learn remotely by the deadline will automatically be enrolled into in-person classes.