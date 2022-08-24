Menu

Crime

Tools and hockey equipment among valuables left inside stolen truck in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 24, 2022 11:09 am
Guelph Police Services sign. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services sign. File

The Guelph Police Service is once again reminding the public to never leave valuables in a vehicle.

This comes following the theft of a truck and close to $14,000 worth of items inside the vehicle.

Sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, investigators say someone broke into and drove off in a black 2004 Chevy Avalanche from a home near the intersection of Clair and Victoria roads.

Read more: Guelph police investigate theft of 5 pick-up trucks in the city

Items in the vehicle included a wallet with ID and cash, a hockey bag containing $3,000 worth of hockey equipment, and $10,000 worth of tools.

There were also a pair of backpacks containing clothes and climbing gear.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

 

