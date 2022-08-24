Tools and hockey equipment among valuables left inside stolen truck in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is once again reminding the public to never leave valuables in a vehicle.

This comes following the theft of a truck and close to $14,000 worth of items inside the vehicle.

Sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, investigators say someone broke into and drove off in a black 2004 Chevy Avalanche from a home near the intersection of Clair and Victoria roads.

Items in the vehicle included a wallet with ID and cash, a hockey bag containing $3,000 worth of hockey equipment, and $10,000 worth of tools.

There were also a pair of backpacks containing clothes and climbing gear.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.