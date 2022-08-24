Tools and hockey equipment among valuables left inside stolen truck in Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is once again reminding the public to never leave valuables in a vehicle.
This comes following the theft of a truck and close to $14,000 worth of items inside the vehicle.
Sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, investigators say someone broke into and drove off in a black 2004 Chevy Avalanche from a home near the intersection of Clair and Victoria roads.
Items in the vehicle included a wallet with ID and cash, a hockey bag containing $3,000 worth of hockey equipment, and $10,000 worth of tools.
There were also a pair of backpacks containing clothes and climbing gear.
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
