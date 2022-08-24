Edmonton police search for man wanted in series of Golf Town thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of golf equipment from area Golf Towns over the past several months.

Between Sept. 10, 2021 and June 22, 2022, police say Golf Town stores in Edmonton and the surrounding areas were targeted multiple times for the theft of high-end golf clubs.

In each of the thefts, police say two suspected entered the store, took multiple clubs and ran out without paying.

In total, $22,620 worth of equipment was stolen during the series of thefts.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said they believe the stolen clubs may be for sale online. Police are warning people to be mindful if they’re approached by anyone looking to sell golf equipment.

Police have since identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Mitchell Cole Zettler. He is wanted on multiple warrants including theft over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Anyone with information on the thefts, or the whereabouts of Zettler, is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.