Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to testify again in N.S. mass shooting probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 6:58 am
Click to play video: 'Brenda Lucki testifies at Nova Scotia shooting inquiry' Brenda Lucki testifies at Nova Scotia shooting inquiry
WATCH: Brenda Lucki testifies at Nova Scotia shooting inquiry

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

Lucki testified on Tuesday that the force must improve its communications internally and with the public.

Read more: ‘We need to be more transparent’: RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize

She says she was often left in the dark in the aftermath of the shooter’s 13-hour rampage, which claimed the lives of 22 people on April 18-19, 2020.

Lucki told the inquiry the Nova Scotia RCMP division was too slow and too vague in releasing details about the killings.

Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner frustrated by ‘miscommunication’ after Nova Scotia mass shooting' RCMP commissioner frustrated by ‘miscommunication’ after Nova Scotia mass shooting
RCMP commissioner frustrated by ‘miscommunication’ after Nova Scotia mass shooting

She says in hindsight, their communications team should have been given more help by national headquarters as events unfolded.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP’s difficulties in swiftly and forthrightly communicating with the public and media have been revealed throughout the inquiry by officers and civilian employees.

Click to play video: 'Culture change at RCMP ‘takes time’ and involves ‘a lot of work’: Commissioner Lucki' Culture change at RCMP ‘takes time’ and involves ‘a lot of work’: Commissioner Lucki
Culture change at RCMP ‘takes time’ and involves ‘a lot of work’: Commissioner Lucki
© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNova Scotia tagnova scotia mass shooting tagMass Casualty Commission tagBrenda Lucki tagRcmp commissioner tag2020 N.S. shooting tagNova Scotia shooting probe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers