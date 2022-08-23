Menu

Canada

RCMP commissioner to testify in Nova Scotia mass shooting probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2022 7:16 am
Canada’s top Mountie is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki’s testimony is expected to supplement her lengthy interview with commission lawyers.

Lucki is expected to be questioned about the force’s culture, its own reviews of how it responded to the killings and on how it handles communication with the public.

The inquiry is examining how 22 people were killed by a gunman on April 18-19, 2020, and ways to prevent such an incident from recurring.

Lucki has previously testified before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa that is investigating alleged political interference in the RCMP’s handling of the case.

She has maintained that she did not interfere in the investigation but was frustrated with the Nova Scotia division over its communication with the public because media were reporting facts before the RCMP released them.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
