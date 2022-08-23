RCMP commissioner to testify in Nova Scotia mass shooting probe

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s top Mountie is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki’s testimony is expected to supplement her lengthy interview with commission lawyers.

Lucki is expected to be questioned about the force’s culture, its own reviews of how it responded to the killings and on how it handles communication with the public.

The inquiry is examining how 22 people were killed by a gunman on April 18-19, 2020, and ways to prevent such an incident from recurring.

1:58 Retired commanding officer for N.S. RCMP testifies at mass shooting inquiry Retired commanding officer for N.S. RCMP testifies at mass shooting inquiry

Lucki has previously testified before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa that is investigating alleged political interference in the RCMP’s handling of the case.

Story continues below advertisement

She has maintained that she did not interfere in the investigation but was frustrated with the Nova Scotia division over its communication with the public because media were reporting facts before the RCMP released them.