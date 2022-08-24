Blue Jays meet the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays (66-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-63, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -175, Red Sox +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0.

Boston has a 29-31 record in home games and a 60-63 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Toronto has gone 30-30 on the road and 66-55 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .262, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Wednesday for the 15th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 11-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 25 home runs, 32 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .300 for the Red Sox. Christian Arroyo is 13-for-40 with three doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 26 home runs, 45 walks and 75 RBI while hitting .283 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.