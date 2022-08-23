Menu

Features

Whoop-Up Days Parade returns, kicking off milestone celebration

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 7:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Whoop-Up Days Parade returns, kicking off milestone celebration' Whoop-Up Days Parade returns, kicking off milestone celebration
Whoop-Up Days celebrations are officially underway in Lethbridge and back in full force for the first time in three years. It all began Tuesday morning in the city’s downtown, with the celebration then making its way over to the Lethbridge and District Exhibition Grounds. Erik Bay has more on Day 1 of Whoop-Up Days.

The gates are now open at the 125th edition of Whoop-Up Days.

Despite some cloudy skies earlier in the day and quite the storm overnight, it was all sunshine for the return of the Whoop-Up Days Parade on Tuesday.

Eighty entries followed the route from Park Place Mall, through downtown Lethbridge before heading north along 13 Street Tuesday morning, marking the first parade for Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO Mike Warkentin.

Read more: Whoop-Up Days 2022 returning with parade, rodeo and Indigenous elements

“It feels great,” Warkentin said ahead of the parade. “We were a little bit concerned that the weather wasn’t going to hold out for us.”

It was a pleasant return for those with previous parade experience after the last two editions were interrupted because of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s so exciting,” said Jada Scott who participated in the parade with a group from Peak Elite Cheerleading. “I’ve been doing this since I was 8 years old.

The anticipation surrounding the parade is extending to the fair itself. After a scaled-back event last year, locals are ready for a full five-day affair.

Read more: Whoop-Up Days kicks off at Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park

“Just getting to go to it and getting to have fun with my friends,” Madison Gillent said about what she’s most looking forward to at this year’s event.

“I’m so excited to see everybody, it’s been a long time since I’ve seen this many people,” Scott said.

“Everywhere I go in the community, people are excited about Whoop-Up days being back in full force,” Warkentin added. “We’re excited to have people on the grounds, we’ve got a ton of great partners who are helping to put this event on.”

People lined up before the gates officially opened Tuesday afternoon, trying to be the first ones on the grounds at Exhibition Park.

This year’s fair includes a midway with more than 30 amusement rides, a family stage, an art gallery and a variety of shows as the Exhibition marks a milestone occasion.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m really excited to celebrate Lethbridge and celebrate our 125th anniversary of bringing this community together,” Warkentin said.

The five-day affair will also feature new events, including the Siksikaitsitapi Pow Wow and the return of the Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo.

