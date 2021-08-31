Menu

Canada

Safety protocols in place for 2021 Whoop-Up Days

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 6:54 pm
At a press conference earlier this summer, the long-awaited dates for Whoop-Up Days 2021 were announced. View image in full screen
Global News

Whoop-Up Days is nearly here and organizers at Exhibition Park are taking protocols seriously to ensure a safe and healthy experience.

Due to construction at the grounds, scheduling, and planning an event coming out of pandemic restrictions, things will look a little bit different.

Read more: Whoop-Up Days are back: Exhibition Park announces 2021 dates

While entering the grounds this year, guests will be screened for flu symptoms and undergo a temperature check.

The AHS vaccination clinic will be open for walk-in vaccinations in the West Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Exhibition Park is also encouraging public health recommendations for all who are visiting the venue both indoors and outdoors:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Lethbridge & District Exhibition staff will be required to take a mandatory rapid screen test each day from September 2-5 to begin their shift with a negative screen result.
  • Lethbridge & District Exhibition staff will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors while on shift and interacting with guests.
  • We have increased our communications to staff to reinforce the importance of personal preventative measures such as staying home when ill, wearing PPE and proper handwashing.
  • Additional hand sanitization stations will be placed throughout the venue and exhibition grounds.
  • High contact areas are consistently monitored for cleanliness. Cleaning and housekeeping staff will sanitize commonly touched areas including Pavilion door handles, railings, washrooms and portable outhouses.
  • Signage will be placed throughout the venue to remind our guests of personal preventive measures they can take to avoid the spread of germs.

Read more: Province announces nearly $28 million for Exhibition Park in Lethbridge

Whoop-Up Days runs from Sept. 2-5 and admission is free.

Parking on-site will also be free but will be extremely limited because of construction.

