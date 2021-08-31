Safety protocols in place for 2021 Whoop-Up Days

Send this page to someone via email

Whoop-Up Days is nearly here and organizers at Exhibition Park are taking protocols seriously to ensure a safe and healthy experience.

Due to construction at the grounds, scheduling, and planning an event coming out of pandemic restrictions, things will look a little bit different.

While entering the grounds this year, guests will be screened for flu symptoms and undergo a temperature check.

The AHS vaccination clinic will be open for walk-in vaccinations in the West Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Exhibition Park is also encouraging public health recommendations for all who are visiting the venue both indoors and outdoors:

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge & District Exhibition staff will be required to take a mandatory rapid screen test each day from September 2-5 to begin their shift with a negative screen result.

Lethbridge & District Exhibition staff will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors while on shift and interacting with guests.

We have increased our communications to staff to reinforce the importance of personal preventative measures such as staying home when ill, wearing PPE and proper handwashing.

Additional hand sanitization stations will be placed throughout the venue and exhibition grounds.

High contact areas are consistently monitored for cleanliness. Cleaning and housekeeping staff will sanitize commonly touched areas including Pavilion door handles, railings, washrooms and portable outhouses.

Signage will be placed throughout the venue to remind our guests of personal preventive measures they can take to avoid the spread of germs.

Whoop-Up Days runs from Sept. 2-5 and admission is free.

Parking on-site will also be free but will be extremely limited because of construction.